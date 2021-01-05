Assaulting a police officer and being in possession of methamphetamine landed a Baldwin man time in the Mason County Jail Tuesday during sentencing proceedings in 51st Circuit Court.
Carl Lee Herring, 29, 5157 W. 52nd St., was sentenced to concurrent jail terms on the charges, but the jail time will be consecutive to whatever sentence he receives for violation of his parole. Judge Susan Sniegowski ordered one year in jail on each charge with credit of 54 days already served on the assaulting a police officer charge. He will receive 39 days of jail credit on the drug charge. He was ordered to pay $396 in fines and costs.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink noted that Herring did have an extensive criminal history but stated she felt the simple plea agreement should be followed. The judge did follow the agreement in rendering her sentence.
Defense attorney Cory Rickett had asked for a 10 months jail term instead of 12 months as he was attempting to get Herring into a substance abuse treatment program.
“He needs time to focus on himself and get better,” Rickett said.
A charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device was dismissed upon his plea to the other charges.