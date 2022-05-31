A Baldwin man who was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court less than a month ago, appeared again Tuesday to enter another plea.
Deshawn Erik Latimer, 33, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his probation.
On March 31, Ludington Police were called to a residence at 203 Third Street to answer the call of a disturbance. As a result of that disturbance, Latimer was charged with domestic violence, third offense; being a habitual offender, third offense and violating his probation by committing those acts.
Latimer pleaded guilty to all the charges and will be sentenced July 19.
He is currently serving time in the Mason County Jail after he was sentenced May 5 for an incident happened on June 12, 2020.
He pleaded guilty at that time to reduced charges because of the lack of cooperation by the victim. The charge was domestic violence, third offense.
For that offense, Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Latimer to one year in jail, with seven months of the term to be served immediately. He was given credit for 125 days already served. Additionally he was placed on probation for two years.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said she was concerned that the plea agreement worked out in the case be adhered to.
“The only reason this deal was offered is because of the lack of cooperation of the victim in the case,” Hand said. “Otherwise he would be going to prison because of his prior assaultive record.”
Lattimer’s attorney Dennis Duvall Jr. asked the judge to follow the plea agreement.
“He has a job now and has been staying out of trouble,” Duvall said. “He’s been attending substance abuse counseling and anger management classes and knows that he needs to change. He’s trying.”
He was ordered to pay $855 in fines, costs and other court fees. Latimer was ordered to turn himself in Friday night at the Mason County Jail.