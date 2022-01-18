A Branch man was sentenced to three concurrent terms, on three separate case files, with the Michigan Department of Corrections by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
Daniel Lee Bothwell, 45, was sentenced to one term of 2-15 years in prison and two concurrent terms of 2-10 years in prison.
The term of 2-15 years was on charges of felonious assault. The one sentence of 2-10 years was for domestic violence and the second like term of 2-10 years was for domestic violence, third offense; malicious destruction of property less than $200, illegal entry and habitual offender, third offense.
In what his defense attorney Traci McCarn-Dinehart said was his “come to Jesus” moment Bothwell said he now realizes that anger and acting out is not the way to react to life’s events.
But prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said Bothwell had already served 12 sentences involving probation and that he had 16 prior misdemeanor convictions.
“He’s in court today being sentenced on his sixth, seventh and eighth felony counts,” she added. “Mr. Bothwell apparently doesn’t want to conform to acceptable behavior. He’s had plenty of chances.
“I’m afraid now it’s time for the Department of Corrections to step in.”
McCarn-Dinehart said she realized her client was no stranger to the courtroom and that he was ready to “right a wrong.”
“I’m just sorry it had to be the Department of Corrections that woke him up,” she added. “But as he’s said he’s finally ready ‘to grow up’ and change his behavior.”
“I had some very violent events happen in my life early on,” Bothwell said, addressing the court. “It took me talking to a psychiatrist to understand the reactions I have to events now are what he said are PTSD. I’m taking medications now and the doctor is helping me see that violence is not the answer when things don’t go the way I want, or the way I think they should. Five months in jail so far has given me a lot of time to think about things.”
“You’ve been made a really good plea offer here,” Judge Sniegowski said. “I understand why it was made and I will abide by it.
“Yes, Mr. Bothwell, it is time to grow up,” she concluded. “And it’s time you realize that there are always going to be people that you like don’t like the way that they act or what they say. You can’t control that.
“What you can control is how you react to those things,” the judge added. “And violence is never an option.”