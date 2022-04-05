A Branch man pleaded guilty to five charges while having five others dismissed as a result of proceedings Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Nicholas Brian Lauterwasser pleaded guilty to three counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting an officer and a count of domestic violence as well as a count of habitual offender fourth offense notice.
At sentencing, Lauterwasser will have a count of malicious destruction of fire or police property and four other counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting an officer.
The charges are from an incident that took place on Dec. 30, 2021, on South Walhalla Road in Branch Township. Lauterwasser, in pleading guilty, stated he resisted three deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the domestic violence is from assault his mother.
He will be sentenced May 24.