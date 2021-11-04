A Branch man was sentenced on one charge and pleaded guilty to another Thursday in 51st Circuit Court.
Anthony Jordan Genta, 37, was sentenced on charge of possession of methamphetamines which arose from a Sept. 24 incident in the City of Scottville. Genta was sentenced to jail time and then will be immediately released from jail to an inpatient treatment program, 150 days in length, at Triple-Cap in Saginaw.
Genta was sentenced to 90 days of jail time up front. If he completes the Triple-Cap program, whatever days he has left on the remainder of the jail time will be waived. He has 57 days of credit as of now.
By entering his plea of guilty to the possession of methamphetamines charge Thursday he is also admitting and pleaded guilty to the probation violation of a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He will be sentenced on that charge April 12 at 1 p.m.