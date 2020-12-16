A Branch man who tried to strangle his long-time, live-in girlfriend, was sentenced to jail time and five years probation before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
In her letter to the court, read by Victim’s Advocate Janet Merriman, the victim stated that had their 4-year-old daughter not intervened, Shriver probably would have strangled her to death.
“No child should ever have to witness something like that, much less plead for her mother’s life,” the letter said. “We’ve been together for 12 years. In the last year, he has turned into someone I don’t even recognize.”
Kody Michael Shriver of Branch was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, domestic violence and interfering with a telecommunications device after an incident earlier this year at the couple’s Branch home. Additionally in another file, he was charged with aggravated stalking from separate incidents.
“This had not only caused emotional pain to our family but financial stress as well,” the letter continued. “My 4-year-old has to attend counseling because of the incident and dealing with the question of whether or not her dad loves her or hates her.
“He threatened to kill my mom and brother, and take my kids. His mental instability is terrifying to me.”
The victim also asked in the letter for him to get the maximum sentence possible, to keep the no-contact order in place and to have a GPS monitor placed on him.
Shriver had previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder (felonious assault), domestic violence and aggravated stalking. A charge of interfering with a telecommunications device was dismissed following the sentencing Tuesday as part of the plea agreement.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola and defense attorney Doug Stevenson, asked the judge to follow the plea agreement.
“This is an extreme situation,” Judge Sniegowski told the court during the Zoom conference proceedings. “We want to make sure that the victim, her children and family are safe.
“Mr. Shriver, there are a lot of terms and conditions you have to follow as far as your probation is concerned,” she continued. “Any violation of those conditions will result in your immediate incarceration. I want to re-iterate, the only contact you are to have with the victim or your children is through the court system.”
He was sentenced to concurrent terms on the two felony charges and a separate 93 days in jail, with 93 days of credit given, on the domestic violence charge.
On the charge of felonious assault he was sentenced to two years probation and 12 months in jail with credit given for 224 days already served. On the aggravated stalking charge, he was sentenced to five years probation and 12 months in jail, with credit given for 224 days already served. The GPS monitor must be activated before his jail release and he will pay $30 per month for the monitoring fee. He was ordered to pay an additional $1,287 in fines, costs, restitution and other fees.