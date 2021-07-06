A Branch man was sentenced to a year of probation during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Roger Lee Johnson, 39, received his sentence after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine earlier this year from an incident that happened on March 19.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand asked Sniegowski to consider that there were two children with Johnson at the time that he was in possession of the drugs.
“This was a plea offer where the second habitual offender notice was dismissed in exchange for probation and substance abuse evaluations and 90 days to be served up front was going to be the recommendation,” Hand said. “I know the law has changed somewhat since then, but I think the court should take that into consideration that (Johnson) had young children with him in the vehicle at the time of this offense.”
Johnson’s attorney, Al Swanson, asked the court to limit its scope to Miller himself and the work to get Johnson into treatment.
“I’d ask the court to know impose a jail sentence, and I’d ask that probation is appropriate at this time,” Swanson said.
Sniegowski said she reviewed the pre-sentencing report, and the possession was found because Johnson was stopped because of a license plate violation.
“It is clear that Mr. Johnson is in need of substance abuse programming,” Sniegowski said. “Those needs, the rehabilitative needs have been outlined extensively in the report. Probation conditions are narrowly tailored to meet those needs.”
Johnson may able to discharge from probation early if he goes along with the terms and conditions of it.
He was also sentenced to pay $650 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in monitoring fees. He also was given credit for the two days of jail he served.