A Branch man will be spending more than five months in jail after being sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle.
Joseph Benjamin Terhaar, 35, was sentenced to eight months of jail time by Judge Susan Sniegoeski. Terhaar was given credit for 71 days he served, and he still must serve the balance of five months, 21 days.
Terhaar also was sentenced to 24 months of probation, and he must pay $1,138.36 in fines and costs including $430.36 in restitution.
He pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 4, 2021. A count of larceny in a building was dismissed without prejudice.