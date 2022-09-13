A case where the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was disqualified is moving forward on the docket after a motion hearing Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Judge Susan Sniegowski ruled against a motion to stay the proceedings while the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink applies to appeal Sniegowski’s decision in June to disqualify the prosecutor’s office. Sniegowski set a pre-trial conference for allegations against Kelsey Kathleen Dias for Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“Nothing has happened in this case since June,” Sniegowski said in reaching her decision. “In this case, we have to look at the defendant’s Constitutional right to a speedy trial under the Fourth Amendment. That’s what’s being violated here.
“We’re getting close to having a speedy trial violation and that’s based on the inaction of the prosecutor’s office. I ordered disqualification months ago.”
Kreinbrink argued that if the stay were granted, she had until Dec. 22 to make a delayed application to appeal Sniegowski’s decision.
Dias’ attorney, Karri Russell, successfully argued in June to have the prosecuting attorney’s office disqualified from the case because not enough was done to prevent Mason County Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Valente to view case files of those individuals she represented while being a defense attorney.
Dias was a client of Valente before Valente joined the prosecutor’s office. Russell is her current appointed attorney.
Dias was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of assault or assault and battery from a June 5, 2021, incident.
A second criminal case involving Guadalupe Rangel — also represented by Russell — saw the prosecuting attorney’s office disqualified for the same reason as Dias. In that case, Rangel was charged with a felony count of resisting and obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.
In that instance, the prosecutor’s office did make an application to appeal Sniegowski’s decision to disqualify the office, Kreinbrink said.
“I find it very curious that (Rangel) was actually decided after this one, not before this one,” Sniegowski said. “We have a defendant to move forward. The prosecutor’s office is not moving forward. If (the appeal) was important, it would have been done.”
Kreinbrink argued before Sniegowski’s decision that her office could request more time to put in its application to appeal, and that the Court of Appeals’ decision in regard to Rangel would ultimately affect Dias.
And, her office requested the Michigan Attorney General’s office for a special prosecutor on Aug. 8 for the Dias case, she said, but the office has yet to respond.
“The attorney general’s office is still reviewing the case,” Kreinbrink said.
The Daily News contacted the attorney general’s office to confirm whether the prosecutor’s office sought a special prosecutor for either the Dias or Rangel cases, and it responded that a request was made. It was not clear in the office’s response if a request was made for either Dias or Rangel or both cases.
Russell, in arguing before Sniegowski’s decision, asked for an outright dismissal of the case against Dias because the application to appeal had yet to be completed by the prosecutor’s office.
Instead, Sniegowski set the pre-trial hearing.
“I am at the end of my patience with this case, and it needs to move forward,” she said. “It needs to happen now.”