A 53-year-old Central Lake man was arraigned Thursday on five felony charges stemming from an incident Tuesday in Pere Marquette and Amber townships.
David Lawrence Gibson, 2235 West St., Central Lake, was arraigned Thursday in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on a count of possession of methamphetamine, a count of uttering and publishing, a count of resisting/opposing an officer causing injury, a count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
The charges are from an incident Tuesday where Gibson allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Murphy USA gas station in Pere Marquette Township. He was later located near Biggby Coffee in Amber Township in a vehicle, and as officers attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly struggled with two deputies. One had his hand injured, and he was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and released.
A second person in the vehicle, Amber Marie Risteau-Juracko, 33, of the same address, was also arrested Tuesday. She was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person.
Jackson set the bond at $5,000 cash only for Gibson, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m., Aug. 18.