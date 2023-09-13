When the jury trial involving embezzlement from vulnerable adults starts Thursday morning, the attorneys for both sides will be giving their closing arguments.
And after that, the jury will begin their deliberations as to the guilt of Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, on 10 counts of embezzlement from an adult and an 11th count of commingling funds. After midday a midday motion Wednesday, one of the embezzlement counts was reduced to a misdemeanor because Assistant Attorney General said the amount allegedly taken was $200 or less. He asked, and visiting retired Judge Tim Hicks concurred, that one of the charges was to be reduced.
Wednesday’s testimony was a continuation from Julie Warthman, a certified public accountant and an attorney, who compiled much of the financial evidence used against Englebrecht. She began her testimony on Tuesday.
Warthman said she went through the bank statements of the wards of Englebrecht as well as the defendant. She was able to match up some deposits from the wards into Englebrecht’s account and then subsequent pay outs for some things — but not all.
One particular thing that stood out was that the amounts being moved into Englebrecht’s account were even or rounded numbers.
“The round dollar amount is a red flag. What goes on with the rest of that money that is going into that account,” Warthman testified
She also testified that based on the bank statements of Englebrecht, there were instances that the defendant’s checking account at her credit union were close to being overdrawn, and then a deposit would be transferred in from one of her wards.
“There were many transfers into the personal checking account,” Warthman testified.
In another instance, Warthman testified that pharmacy bills were paid for two of her wards that were at the same adult foster care home. But there was little to no notations for the transaction.
“Who’s paying? Is (one ward) paying for (the other)? Is (the other) paying for (the first)? I don’t have an ability to confirm,” Warthman said.
Warthman said she set up spreadsheets, and in those, she outlined what she could confirm to be expenses paid for the wards of Englebrecht. There was another set of numbers to give Englebrecht “the benefit of the doubt,” as Gunderson said.
Even after that, Warthman said there was more than $24,000 unaccounted for.
“It means that were $24,000 not going into the account, but was definitely taken out of individual accounts, but we don’t know where,” she testified.
On questioning from Englebrecht’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, Warthman said she was asked only to examine the missing money, but not exactly where it went. Warthman also said she did not get copies of the canceled cashier’s checks that Englebrecht used to pay for things, either.
After questioning a final witness, Gunderson rested. Dinehart asked the court to give a directed verdict, saying Gunderson had not met the criteria to reach a conviction. Hicks denied Dinehart’s motion.
Dinehart called one witness, Thomas Williams, a private investigator based in Traverse City with 20 years of experience working for the IRS and another 30 years being an investigator with an expertise in financial investigations.
Williams said investigators didn’t go far enough in their search to determine whether or not there was truly embezzlement.
“I would have dived really deep into all of the records and everything (Englebrecht) said (in the interview),” Williams said, adding later. “The investigation was incomplete. It was incomplete because it grabbed the bank statements, but not enough of the supporting documents.”
Williams recognized the work done by the investigators, but also kept in mind his client, Englebrecht.
“It’s hard work. It’s grunt work. What we’re talking about is criminal charges. We’re talking about someone’s life,” he said.
Closing arguments are expected to start after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.