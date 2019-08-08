Tammy Gage, 57, of Custer was stopped by the Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated by drugs at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.
“She was swerving in front of me,” Cole said.
Cole said the drug she was using is being investigated by Michigan State Police after her blood was drawn at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
After she was pulled over, a friend of hers, Jerreme Perroni, 43, of Manistee pulled over to give her a ride home, according to Cole.
Cole said he turned the case over to road patrol and once they identified the male, the road patrol found out he had an outstanding traffic warrant out of Manistee County, according to Cole.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.