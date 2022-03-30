The preliminary exam for Nicholas David Blough was postponed following a probable cause conference in 79th District Court Wednesday afternoon.
Judge John Middlebrook ordered that Blough undergo an examination by the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for competency and criminal responsibility as it relates to two felony charges.
Middlebrook said reports are to be made available to each attorney.
Blough, 35, of Scottville, is facing a felony charge of open murder and a count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. He appeared in court via video-conferencing, and he is being held in the Mason County Jail.
The allegations are from the death of Kenneth Lee Schweitzer on March 16 in Hamlin Township as well as when Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Mendez when Mendez apprehended Blough.
Because both Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand and defense attorney Tracie Dinehart requested the examinations, the potential preliminary examination is pushed beyond 21 days as required by law.
Dinehart drafted an order, and Hand said the prosecution agreed with the proposed order.