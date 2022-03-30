A formal competency and criminal responsibility exam was requested in a case that involves a woman facing murder, arson and other felony charges during 79th District Court Wednesday in Ludington.
Defense attorney Al Swanson, representing Hope Lynn Snyder, 41, of Kincheloe, verbally requested the exams in front of Judge John Middlebrook Wednesday afternoon.
Snyder is facing charges of felony counts of homicide open murder of Jeffrey Grant, 57, homicide murder first degree felony, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and a habitual offender supplemental warrant, third conviction. The allegations are from a fire that took place Nov. 22, 2021, in Sheridan Township.
Middlebrook requested Swanson give him a written motion to be considered by the court.
Swanson said he could not directly address the reasons why Snyder should undergo the examinations, but referenced a previous case heard by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
“Some information presented to court is grounds sufficient enough to have an evaluation done,” he said before Middlebrook’s decision. “My client, in this case, has a prior history of psychiatric conditions. That would be enough of a showing, based on the case law to present that.”
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand objected to the verbal motion by Swanson.
“Just because the charge is open murder, doesn’t necessitate or entitle the defendant to a psychiatric evaluation for competency or criminal responsibility,” she said before Middlebrook’s decision. “There’s been nothing indicated on the record at this point that suggest that she is either incompetent or criminally not responsible at the time she committed these acts.”
Hand sought, and it was ordered, a formal motion by Swanson to request to evaluations.
A hearing on the motion was set for April 6. Hand noted during court proceedings that she was working in a jury trial during the week, and Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink will be representing the prosecution in the matter at that hearing.