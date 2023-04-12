A jury was seated and opening arguments were heard Wednesday in the opening day of the trial for Deandre Cavelle Winston.
Winston is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, with force or coercion. Presiding over the 51st Circuit Court Trial is Judge Tim Hicks, a retired judge from Muskegon.
Winston 37, is represented by Horia Razvan. Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink is representing the people.
More than 70 people reported for jury duty Wednesday morning, It took about 3 1/2 hours to seat the jury which was sworn in at 2:20 p.m.
Kreinbrink said she would prove all the elements of the case through witnesses and other evidence.
“The victim was so excited to finally have a night off of work and be able to go out and have some fun with friends. Instead, her night out turned into a nightmare,” Kreinbrink said.
“She said she woke up and a friend’s house and didn’t feel right. She realized that she’d been unconscious. She discovered her underwear was a missing and that she was bleeding from her rectum. It was then that she decided to seek medical treatment.”
Neagos said he would prove a different senario.
“I will prove through witnesses who will testify that the victim was all over him (Winston) on the night of March 23, 2019.”
“I plan to disprove what the prosecutor is trying to prove,” he said.
The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. today.