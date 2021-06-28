A Branch man saw a case of criminal sexual conduct first degree and child abuse dismissed in early April in 51st Circuit Court.
Dale Allyn Lifer of Branch was facing the pair of felony counts in court from an alleged incident in mid-May 2020. However, the case was dismissed without prejudice on a motion from Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink.
“The victim in the case recanted her statements regarding the alleged sexual abuse,” Kreinbrink told the Daily News Monday. “Without her testimony, there was no other corroborating evidence to move forward with the case.”
Once the case was bound over to circuit court from 79th District Court, it was scheduled to go to a jury trial four times, according to the case file. It initially was scheduled to trial in October 2020, and again in December 2020, February and April. Some of the delays were because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kreinbrink moved to not prosecute the case because of the lack of testimony from the victim on April 7, and Judge Susan Sniegowski signed the order for the dismissal the same day, according to the case file.