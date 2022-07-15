A Scottville man had a seven count complaint filed against him in 79th District Court Friday afternoon.
Dylan James Hansen, 28, 211 E. Dewey Road, Scottville, is scheduled to face fie felony counts and two misdemeanors as it relates to an incident that took place Wednesday afternoon in Sherman Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Hansen was not arraigned on the charges Friday, and a bond was not set. However, a probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 27, according to online records in 79th District Court.
According to the felony complaint, Hansen will face two felony counts of home invasion first degree, a felony count of larceny in a building, two counts of felony firearm and two misdemeanor counts of reckless use of a firearm.
The complaint states that with the second count of home invasion first degree, Hansen allegedly entered a home in 3700 block of North U.S. 31 with the intent to take a firearm while armed with a 410 shotgun.
The two counts of felony firearm and the two misdemeanor charges of reckless use of a firearm state that Hansen allegedly had a 410 shotgun for each count.
The count of larceny in a building, the complaint states, is an allegation of larceny in a trailer by stealing water.