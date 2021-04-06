A Fenwick woman was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Kali Nicole Royce, 33, was sentenced to 18 months probation and 176 days in jail for giving false information to a police officer and receiving and concealing stolen property.
Royce, currently an inmate in the Mason County Jail, was to be released today as she has served the 176 days in jail.
The guidelines in the case are 0-11 months.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink has asked for possibly more jail time than the 5 1/2 months that the plea agreement called for.
“She is not from here and is a co-defendant in other incidents in other counties,” Kreinbrink said. “She’s had five prior misdemeanors as well.”
“She realizes she made a poor decision,” defense attorney Becky Lederer said. “She’s ready to start over and get on with her life.”
Lederer also asked that her client be released from jail today as she had served the 176 days in jail. The judge granted that request in her sentencing order.
Royce was ordered to pay $1,388 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee.