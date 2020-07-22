MANISTEE — A Filer Township woman was arrested last Friday and subsequently arraigned in 85th District Court in Manistee on a felony charge of domestic violence third offense according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
Mistie Deann Waddell was arrested and charge on the count after troopers arrived at 8:15 p.m. Friday a home on Grant Highway in Filer Township, according to the release. Troopers went there after a call to 911 of a reported fight in progress between two women.
"The women stopped fighting when they saw the troopers arrive," stated the release. "An investigation revealed the women have lived together since February of this year
and have been long-time friends. They had an argument over several different issues that day and Waddelll allegedly snapped and went after the victim."
Waddell was arrested and lodged in the Manistee County Jail.