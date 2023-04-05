Five people entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday in hearings in 51st Circuit Court.
Of those five, three were drug-related.
• Bonnie Joan Graham 62, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of harboring felons. The crime took place on Jan. 25. Graham will be sentenced on May 23.
• Tristin Roger Levine, 24, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy Tuesday. The crime took place on Sept. 10, 2022. Levine will be sentenced on May 23.
• Josiah Robert Fenner, 18, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. The crimes took place on Nov. 21, 2022. Fenner was also charged to a felony count of home invasion and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building of more than $200 but less than $1,000. Fenner will be sentenced on May 23.
• Clinton John Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a controlled substance. The incident took place on May 1, 2021. Taylor was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Taylor will be sentenced on May 23.
• Jacob Riley Odekirk, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy. The incident took place July 12, 2022. Odekirk was also charged with operating with a suspended/revoked/denied license or allowing a suspended person to drive. Odekirk will be sentenced on May 30.