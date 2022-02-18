A former Ludington man will be given a new trial after the Michigan Court of Appeals decided, 2-1, to reverse a decision in the case, the court stated in an opinion dated Thursday.
Benjamin Michael Bentz, 40, was convicted by a jury in July 2015 of four counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, with a person 13-years-old and younger when Bentz was 17 and older. He was also convicted by a jury for a count of criminal sexual conduct, second degree, with a person 13-years-old and younger when Bentz was 17 and older.
He was sentenced to 25-75 years in prison for each of the four counts of first-degree CSC and 7-15 years in prison for the single count of second-degree CSC. The terms were consecutive.
Justices Christopher Murray and Deborah Servitto wrote that the trial court needs to give Bentz a new trial and the court needs “to consider ‘defendant’s argument that the testimony of Dr. N. Debra Simms that the complainant suffered ‘probable pediatric sexual abuse’ requires reversal of the defendant’s convictions under the plain-error analysis… This issue was not raised by defendant in the previous appeal.’”
Bentz appealed his conviction twice before, the court noted, regarding the testimony of Simms, a physician at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Initially, Bentz appealed partly on the basis of his attorney not objecting to testimony by Simms, claiming ineffective representation. He was able to gain an evidentiary hearing for effective representation, but was unable to gain a new trial.
He then appealed again on grounds ineffective representation, and it reached the Michigan Supreme Court. The Supreme Court sent it back to the Court of Appeals to determine “whether the admission of Dr. Simms’ ‘diagnosis’ of probable pediatric sexual abuse warrants reversal under the plain-error test.”
Under the analysis, Simms was at the center of another case that was appealed, People v. Harbison.
“And just like the present case, Dr. Simms ‘diagnosed’ TH with ‘probable pediatric sexual abuse,” the justices wrote. “Like the present case, this ‘diagnosis’ was based solely on the history provided by the victim; there were no physical indications of any abuse.”
In Harbison, which was decided in 2019 by the Michigan Supreme Court, the defendant received a new trial. In Bentz’s case, the victim was the sole witness to testify to the events, the justices wrote.
“It is apparent that the prosecution’s case was based virtually entirely on the victim’s testimony, which was then bolstered by two experts, including Dr. Simms,” the justices wrote. “Defendant presented a number of witnesses who challenged the victim’s account. As in Harbison, the victim’s testimony was not corroborated to any significant degree; further, the jury was presented with several witnesses casting doubt on her testimony.
“Under those circumstances, Dr. Simms’s improper opinion testimony could have tipped the scales in the prosecutor’s favor.”
Justice Amy Krause dissented with the majority. She wrote that the conclusion of the majority was incorrect in that the plain error did not affect the outcome in circuit court.
Krause states that testimony in question doesn’t have a black-and-white rule to address it.
“If such testimony warrants mandatory and mechanistic reversal outright, then trial judges will know to order a mistrial immediately upon an expert uttering the forbidden words, and prosecutors will know to dispense entirely with testimony from examining physicians who discover no physical findings,” she wrote. “However, our Supreme Court has not made any such pronouncement…
“I respectfully disagree with the majority that the facts of this case are so close to those of (Harbison) that the same outcome (for a new trial) necessarily follows.”
The trial in 2015 lasted two days. Online records with 51st Circuit Court indicate Bentz’s attorney is Ryan Maesen. The incidents that brought the charges occurred in April 2012 and into August 2013. The victim, at the time, was eight years old.
Bentz is serving at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections website. He would have been eligible for release on Nov. 5, 2046, at the earliest without the appeal.