BAD AXE — A 26-year-old Fountain man pleaded not guilty this week to charges tied to an alleged carjacking that took place at Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School in February 2021.
Attending via Zoom, defendant Carl A. Reinhold was arraigned in Huron County Circuit Court Monday on felony charges of carjacking and armed robbery.
Reinhold is scheduled for a pretrial May 9. His bond was continued.
The charges against Reinhold stem from a Feb. 11, 2021, incident at USA High School, where an 18-year-old female was reported to have been carjacked at knifepoint while waiting in the parking lot for a family member to come out of the school.
At that time, an unknown male walked up and got into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle she was in.
Police allege the suspect, Reinhold, then showed a knife, causing the woman to flee the vehicle. He then took off in the vehicle, fleeing west on Wilder Road.
At the high school, Huron County Sheriff’s deputies found a stolen pickup in the parking lot and traced the vehicle to Mason County. Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in Ludington indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning – taken by a Mason County man – later identified as Reinhold.
Reinhold was later named a suspect in an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that took place the morning of Feb. 12, at a hotel in Whitehall. Later that
morning, Reinhold was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP), after troopers observed the stolen Equinox driving along the I-65 shoulder on a flat front tire in Jasper County, Indiana.
According to the Ludington Daily News, a preliminary examination for a single count of unlawful driving away took place on Oct. 27, 2021, in Mason County, and Reinhold was bound over to 51st Circuit Court on the charge.
No hearing date has been set in circuit court, according to the county’s online records.
Reinhold has three charges pending in Muskegon District Court: Two felony counts of armed robbery and a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property – a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for a preliminary examination Jan. 31.
In Jasper County’s Jasper Superior Court, Reinhold faces four misdemeanors: Theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 24.