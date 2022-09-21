A Fountain man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a vehicle theft before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Wednesday morning.
Carl Arthur Reinhold, 28, entered the plea during a hearing. The case was one of four matters in four different courts from a two-day span in February 2021.
Reinhold was charged in 79th District Court in Ludington with a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle from an incident on Feb. 11, 2021.
Sniegowski ordered Reinhold to the the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline for a period of 60 days. After that point, a probate court will determine the length of time Reinhold is to be committed to further care.
Reinhold had a previous evaluation by the center, and based on a report by it, Sniegowski found that Reinhold’s plea to be proper.
“Mr. Reinhold does meet the definition of having legal insanity,” Sniegowski said.
Sniegowski said Reinhold showed a lack of ability to know what he does is right or wrong in regard to the law or to conform his conduct to within the parameters of what is legal. The report from the center also indicated that Reinhold suffers from mental illness, she said.
After allegedly taking the vehicle in Mason County, Reinhold drove to Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School in Huron County but near the Huron-Tuscola county line in Michigan’s Thumb where he allegedly carjacked a teen at the school on Feb. 11, 2021, at knifepoint.
He then drove back across the state to Whitehall in Muskegon County where he allegedly conducted a robbery and attempted another on Feb. 12.
From there, he drove into Indiana where he was halted by the Indiana State Police on I-65 on flat front tires in Jasper County, Indiana.
Reinhold faced two counts of armed robbery and a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property in Muskegon County’s 16th Circuit Court. According to online records, Reinhold also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to those three charges Wednesday afternoon. Judge Annette Smedley ordered Reinhold to the forensic center, too.
In Indiana, counts of theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — all misdemeanors — were dismissed in January in Jasper Superior Court in Rensselaer, Indiana, in January.
Huron County’s 52nd Circuit Court does not publish records online.
Reinhold’s attorney, Eric Matwieczyk, told Sniegowski that his client was to be admitted Thursday to the forensic center to begin the 60-day evaluation.