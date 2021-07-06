A Fountain man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and to a probation violation in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Clay Young admitted that he had the controlled substance on Aug. 15, 2020, when he was stopped by law enforcement near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street in the City of Ludington.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of probation violation from a 2019 case.
As a part of his plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 79th District Court case charging Young with retail fraud second degree is also scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
His plea agreement includes restitution for the retail fraud charge.
He was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.