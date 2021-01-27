A 25-year-old Fountain man was sentenced to jail, probation and electronic monitoring as the result of an escalated domestic violence incident last year.
Steven Luke Dykman, of 7021 Weaver Road, was sentenced to one year probation and four months of SCRAM monitoring by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday. Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring, or SCRAM, is an ankle bracelet which provides the court a way to oversee clients who have been ordered not to drink alcohol.
Dykman had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. A charge of domestic violence and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder were dismissed in exchange for the attempted charge.
“Alcohol was a big contributing factor in this incident according to the victim,” Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said. “She is onboard with Mr. Dykman getting the proper help that he needs.”
Defense attorney Julie Springstead said that the sentence should focus on getting her client some help rather than sending him to jail. If getting him help doesn’t work, there is the jail time to fall back on.
In rendering her sentence the judge, agreed that Dykman needed help first and jail only as another alternative.
Dykman was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee. He is to have no contact with the victim in the case.