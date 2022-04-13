A Fountain man was sentenced to 3-30 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Kyle Robert-Anthony Plasterer previously pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of discharging a weapon in or at a building, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault or assault and battery.
Judge Susan Sniegowski was sentenced to 36 months to 30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections with credit for three days of jail served, per the plea agreement. For the misdemeanor counts, Sniegowski sentenced Plasterer to the time served.
In all, there were $298 in fines and costs levied with all of the terms to be concurrent.
In the incident took place on Jan. 3 in Branch Township. According to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called that day to a residence
“This was a horrific situation, and the defendant is very lucky he didn’t kill somebody. He’s also very lucky his children weren’t harmed,” said Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand before the sentence was issued.
Hand indicated one of the victims did not want to have contact with Plasterer, and wanted to continue that stipulation. However, another of the victims told the court that she would like to continue to have a relationship with Plasterer.
“I am remorseful for the situation. I do feel that I could have handled my own actions differently,” Plasterer said.
Hand pointed out that he previously served sentences, including three with the MDOC. Plasterer said while he has been out on bond, he has not had any other altercations and successfully completed probation previously.