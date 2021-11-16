A Fountain man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamines before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Clinton Duane Franklin, 45, was sentenced to two years probation and 12 months in jail. He was ordered to serve 90 days of the jail time up front and was given credit for days he has already served in jail.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she was concerned with Franklin’s lengthy criminal record and the fact he had just gotten bound over from district court Tuesday morning on an aggravated assault charge.
“He needs to get help for his drug issues,” she added.
His defense attorney Ashley Siegel said she didn’t think the offense he was bound over on earlier in the day should play into the present proceedings.
“He’s having issues with his ex-wife,” she said, referring to the assault charge.
Franklin said he looks forward to help with kicking drugs.
“I’ve been alcohol free for 2 1/2 years,” he told the court. “I can do this, too.”
Franklin was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees and a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation.