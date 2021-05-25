A Fountain man was sentenced to probation and time already served in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Kyle Avery Michels, 25, of 6954 E. U.S. 10, was sentenced to a year of probation and 83 days in jail, which he has already served. He was arrested Jan. 30 on Benson Road following a traffic stop by Mason County Sheriff deputies. He had pleaded guilty as charged in March.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said that although Michels was cooperative with deputies during the stop, he was found to be in possession of about two grams of methamphetamines. She urged that substance abuse counseling be paramount as part of his probation but said she thought the plea agreement was fair.
Defense attorney Becky Lederer also agreed that the plea agreement was fair, as did Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
“Getting your GED is going to be significant in you turning your life around Mr. Michels,” the judge said. “And I urge you to continue with substance abuse help.”
Michels was ordered to pay $888 in fines, costs and other court fees.