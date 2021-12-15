Four people entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Alexander Cole Mayse pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree with a person aged 13, but less than 16. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of habitual offender, second offense.
When he is sentenced, he will face a term of 29 to 57 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. In exchange for his plea, two other counts of the same charge will be dismissed at his sentencing at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, 2022.
He was charged following incidents earlier this year in the City of Ludington.
• Jenna Dianne Myers pleaded guilty to possession of less than 25 grams of heroin and being a habitual offender, second offense.
She was arrested on the heroin charge by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 13 following a traffic stop at the intersection of Dennis and Hansen roads.
In exchange for her guilty plea, a probation violation charge of a prisoner in possession of contraband and another possession of methamphatimes charge will be dismissed. She will be sentenced at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, 2022.
• Jamie Lenore pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon.
She was charged following a traffic stop in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 on Feb. 21. Lenore admitted to having the pistol in the glove box of her vehicle. She will be sentenced at 1 p.m., Feb. 1, 2022.
• Dustin Horn pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines, maintaining a drug house at 405 E. Sixth St. in the City of Ludington, earlier this year, and being a habitual offender, second offense.
He will face a term with the Michigan Department of Corrections of 51 to 160 months when he is sentenced at 1 p.m., Feb. 1, 2022.