Four people entered pleas Friday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Gregory Alexander Jolly, 28, of Ludington, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, third offense.
Jolly entered the plea in connection with a March 15 incident at the Amber Township Hall where he punched his wife in the head, according to the judge.
He entered the no contest plea because, according to his attorney Dawn Goodwin, he has no recollection of the incident due to him being intoxicated. He is set to be sentenced on the charge at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 5.
• Tony LaMontt James, 28, of Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance, 25 grams or less.
He was charged following his arrest March 19 at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 10 by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies. He will sentenced at 1 p.m., Oct. 5.
• Berline Cadeau Burkholder, 18, of Ludington, pleaded guilty to resisting and opposing a police officer.
She was arrested June 2 in Sheridan Township by Mason County Sheriff deputies after she assaulted a paramedic. She will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 5.
• Brittney Jane Printiss, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and being a habitual offender third offense. Because she pleaded guilty to the habitual offender charge that doubles the penally for the possession of methamphetamines charges.
She was arrested June 22 by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies following an incident in the 9000 block of N. U.S. 31 in June. She will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 5.