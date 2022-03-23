Four persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in unrelated cases.
Sentencing in each of the cases is scheduled for May 10.
• Jaralee Chaloux Sobers, 38, Ludington, pleaded guilty to several charges from three different case files. She pleaded to five drug charges including three counts of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy; one count of a controlled substance/possession of less than 25 grams; one count of possession of analogues and two counts of being a habitual offender, second offense notice. The charges were filed after two separate incidents where Ludington Police arrested her. One incident occurred on June, 20, 2021, and the other on July 30, 2020.
• James Rose Jr., 42, Ludington, pleaded no contest to charges of home invasion, third degree, and one charge of domestic violence. He was arrested earlier this year by Ludington Police following an incident in the 100 block of Fitch Street. The judge accepted the police report as grounds for Rose pleading no contest.
• Brian Keith Blackburn, 32, Ludington, pleaded no contest to one count of assault by strangulation and one count of attempted assault by strangulation, and one count being a habitual offender, third offense. The charges were filed following a November 2021 incident where he admitted to assaulting a 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in a Ludington home. The judge accepted his no contest plea after his attorney told the court Blackburn had no memory of the events due to being highly intoxicated.
• Dustin Ried Southern, 34, Ludington, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy and being a habitual offender, second offense. Charges were filed after a traffic stop by Mason County Sheriff deputies on June 15, 2021, on Pere Marquette Highway near Meyers Road.