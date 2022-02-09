Four persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Snegowski.
• Stewart Albert Rickert, 36, stood mute to charges of felonious assault, domestic assault, assault by strangulation and being a habitual offender, third offense. He stood mute because of possible civil liabilities and the judge accepted that plea. He will be sentenced April 5. He is currently housed with the Michigan Department of Corrections serving time for unrelated offenses.
• Richard Thomas Kovar, 60, Manistee, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and being a habitual offender, third offense. He will be sentenced March 1.
• Jonah Thomas Howell, 21, Custer, pleaded guilty to a charge of fleeing a police officer, fourth degree. He will be sentenced March 1.
Jessy Lee Avra, 45, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. She will be sentenced March 22.