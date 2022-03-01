Four individuals entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.
• Zachary Allen Reiss, 21, Scottville, pleaded guilty to larceny in a building and guilty to breaking and entering — illegal entry without owner’s permission.
Reiss broke into a shed at Mason County Eastern and took a megaphone.
He will be sentenced April 26.
• Stephen Allan Lange, 49, pleaded no contest to aggravated stalking with a second offense notice and no contest to domestic violence.
With pleading no contest, Lange did not admit guilt, but he can be sentenced as if he pleaded guilty to the charges.
Sniegowski read over the reports from the Ludington Police Department regarding the incidents.
“Regarding the aggravated stalking, the reports taken in their entirety do support the no contest plea,” she said. “In that case, the multiple reports show the repeated or continued harassment of (the victim) that caused her to feel frightened (or) harassed.
“At least one of the actions constituted in the offense is a violation of the pre-trial release. The reports do indicate Mr. Lange was out on bond and there was a no-contact provision. There was also a personal protection order.”
Sniegowski said the report indicated that the victim was pushed by Lange and later tackled in the living room of a home.
Lange will be sentenced April 26.
• Ryan Steven Brock, 41, Grand Haven, pleaded guilty to a single charge possession of methamphetamine with a habitual offender fourth. At sentencing, Brock will have charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin dismissed at sentencing.
He had the drug on May 7, 2021, in Amber Township, Sniegowski said during the plea hearing.
Brock is currently serving with the Michigan Department of Corrections at Central Michigan Correctional Facility in Ionia on three different sentences from Muskegon and Ottawa counties, according to the MDOC’s website.
He will be sentenced April 26.
• David Duane Bothwell, 45, Walker, pleaded guilty to larceny of conversion — more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 from an incident in February 2021. He also had a habitual offender fourth offense notice.
Sniegowski said Bothwell took possession of a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan fraudulently.
He will be sentenced April 26.