Four men entered pleas to various charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Bryan John Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering and publishing and one added count of being a habitual offender, second offense. The charges were lodged after he cashed two checks on two different dates, Feb. 25 and 18, at West Shore Bank in Scottville. The checks totaled $6,157.93. He will be sentenced on July 26 at 1 p.m.
• Joseph Wayne James of Muskegon entered a plea of no contest to a charge of using a computer and internet in communicating with another person to commit a crime. A charge of distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter to underage children was dismissed upon his plea to the first charge. He was charged following the investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office of a Jan. 1, 2021 incident involving a 14-year-old child. He will be sentenced July 26 at 1 p.m.
• Kevin Lee Plasterer of Fountain pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamines and an added count of being a habitual offender, fourth offense. He was arrested Feb. 12 by Mason County Sheriff deputies in Branch Township. He will be sentenced July 26 at 1 p.m.
• Charles Knowles of Twin Lake pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense notice Tuesday morning. When asked by Sniegowski, Knowles confirmed that he had the drug on April 7 near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. Knowles will be sentenced on July 26.