Four persons entered guilty please for possession of methamphetamine and other charges Monday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Anthony Werner Priese, currently an inmate at the Muskegon County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual offender, fourth offense. He was previously sentenced on uttering and publishing on Jan. 4, 2015 in Oceana County; delivery/manufacture of drugs in Oceana County; and possession of methamphetamine in Muskegon County. He will be sentenced Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Vadim Negara pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine. Negara will be sentenced Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Marie Sheena Skoog pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual offender, fourth offense. She will be sentenced Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Anthony Lee Sawyer pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He will be sentenced Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m.