Four persons entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Adam Wayne Nelson, 46, 503 First St., pleaded guilty to larceny in a building and being a habitual offender, third offense. Nelson admitted that he took a wallet containing $163 in cash as well as a Social Security card at Walmart in Pere Marquette Township.
The offense took place June 13, 2020, and with his prior felonies brought him up to being a habitual offender, third offense. The prior offenses entailed two counts of receiving and concealing stolen weapons and a charge of domestic violence, third offense.
• Wyatt Scott Hofmann, 29, Grand Haven, pleaded guilty to possession of analogues. Hofmann was arrested by Mason County Sheriff deputies on Sept. 10, 2020, following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 at the Pere Marquette Highway intersection.
• Gregory Paul Badgley, 68, 1723 Independence Lane, Scottville, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, third offense. He was arrested March 20 by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop at the U.S. 10 and Amber Road intersection. He admitted to four prior drunken driving convictions as far back as 1987.
• Preston Jacob Kelley, 22, of 27 S. Main St., Custer, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct, third degree, with a person 13-16 years of age. He will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act and no further reporting will be done on this case.
All the defendants will be sentenced Monday, July 12.