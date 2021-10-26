A 17-year-old Free Soil girl was sentenced to jail time and probation for assaulting an adult that lived in the same household.
Stephanie Lee Rozell was sentenced to two years probation and 175 days in jail for felonious assault and a concurrent 93 days in jail for domestic violence.
She was given credit for 175 days already served in jail and ordered to pay $708 in fines, costs, $30 per month monitoring fee, and other court costs. She will be on a tether while on probation and was ordered not to make any contact with the victim.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court that Rozell had a significant juvenile court record.
“She injured the victim by striking her and then tried to suffocate her,” Kreinbrink said.
The victim told the court that she was in fear for her life.
“I can’t even sleep in my own bed because I’m afraid,” the victim said.
She outlined to the court how Rozell’s defiance against her had accelerated over the years, from throwing things, slapping her and then to closed fist punches.
“She tried to kill herself before and then finally she tried to kill me,” the victim continued. “I was never anything but accepting to this girl and this is the thanks I get.
“Stephanie has a willingness to harm herself and others”
Defense attorney Cory Rickett told the court that Rozell was willing to do whatever it took to get her life back on track.
“She’s been working with community mental health and once she is discharged from jail, Child Protective Services will become involved because the parents are unwilling to help her or provide housing.”
He mentioned Jerico House as a possible housing solution.
“I’m telling you right now this kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” Judge Sneigowski said. “If you continue this type of behavior it could lead to a prison sentence.
“This is very serious,” she added. “I’m hopeful that the jail time has affected you.”