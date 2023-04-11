A Free Soil man is headed to prison after Judge Susan Sniewgowski rendered his sentence Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Travis John Gajewski, 30, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possession/manufacture of methamphetamines and a single charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 37 months to 20 years on the two separate drug charges and a two-year consecutive term on the weapons charges. A second like weapons charge was dismissed.
The charges are connection to two separate incidents, both which occurred in 2022. The first incident occurred on March 26 at 4854 W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The second incident occurred on May 3 at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The second incident also included the firearms charge when Gajewski was in possession of a long gun.
Mark Quinn, defense attorney, told the court that his client was diagnosed with ADHD when he was in first grade and furthermore he had migraines and severe allergies.
“The allergies are from the lumber he’s dealt with all his life,” Quinn told the court. “He harvests, cuts, splits, etc. wood to sell. That’s what he does for a living.
“I’m not going to say that COVID is the reason we’re here today, but it had a lot to do with it.”
Quinn said during the pandemic Gajewski had a hard time hiring people to work for him and ended up hiring some people of “questionable character.”
“I just think the whole thing snowballed, and Travis got caught up in it,” Quinn said. “Otherwise I don’t think he would have started drugs.”