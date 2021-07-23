Sentencings
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 33, 308 N. Rowe Apt. 4, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for 93 days after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A count of disorderly person disturbing the peace was dismissed with prejudice.
Joshua Aaron Carpenter, 42, 105 Emerson Lake Drive, Branch, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day and must pay $746 in fines and costs including $461 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A count of assault and battery was dismissed with prejudice.
Amber Lynn Barnaby, 40, 3073 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was sentenced to five days of jail with credit for five days, must attend Victims Impact Panel within nine months, may perform 87 hours of community service instead of paying $870 in fines and costs. In a separate case, Barnaby had a count of improper plates, fail to register, unregister dismissed after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of registration.
Anthony Werner Priese, 40, 182 W. Sixth Apt. 18, Shelby, was sentenced to 30 days of jail with credit for 30 days and must pay $168 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed with prejudice.
Shawn Marie Vanhoose, 54, 515 S. Mincer, Au Gres, was sentenced to pay $135 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of fail to maintain security was dismissed without prejudice.
Arraignments
Ashley Renee Bozeman, 30, 3404 N. 140th Ave., Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams following a July 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance hearing was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 28.
Laura Lynne Prutch, 59, 3307 S. Schwass Road, Scottville, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer after a July 14 arest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 28.
Tammy Louise Tanis, 55, 731 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle following a July 19 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Christina Lynne Barton, 59, 407 E. Third St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a July 17 arrest by Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
William Gustav Kenschaft, 65, 3950 E. Decker Road, Custer, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and two felony counts of felony firearms following a July 23 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
Dismissals
Jack Daniel Willoughby, 26, 618 1/2 E. Melendy St., Ludington, had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Daniel Wayne Mortensen, 42, 5682 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, had a charge of carrying a concealed weapon dismissed without prejudice.
Jessica Ann Woodring, 28, 465 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregister dismissed withotu prejudice. Woodring pleaded responsible for civil infractions of no proof of insurance and no proof of registration.
Richard Lee Ostrander III, 26, 6507 175th Ave., Reed City, had a count of fail to maintain security dismissed without prejudice after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Jose Enrigue Rodriguez, 24, 2430 Coolidge Road, Barryton, had a count of fail to maintin security dismissed without prejudice after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.