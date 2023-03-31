Sentencings
Annastasia Victoria Kemper, 31, was sentenced to pay $325 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. In a separate file, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Jacqueline Grace Mansilla, 39, was sentenced to a suspended term of $365 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $1,208.90 in fines and costs including $818.90 in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Cameron Wayne Morton, 23, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to violation of a restricted license. In a separate file, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Tayler Renee Giffels, 28, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for time served after pleading guilty to operating with a forged or altered license. In a separate file, a count of retail fraud third degree was dismissed.
Adam Bradley Kaminski, 44, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Tracy John Straub, 36, was sentenced to pay $450 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to maintain security (no insurance) and driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Jenny Rebecca Camargo, 50, was sentenced to four days of jail with credit for time served, a suspended term of jail, six months probation and pay $485 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Justin Ray Harper, 39, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months probation and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
Robert Alan Lamadline, 32, was sentenced to 13 days in jail with credit for time served, a suspended term of jail and pay $600 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Samuel Anthony Manino, 67, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Dylan Thomas Sorensen, 27, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to register, unregistered, no trailer plate. In a separate file, a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate was dismissed. In a second separate file, a count of an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Kari Michelle Stoklosa, 44, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Zachary Scott West, 31, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served and pay $600 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Stanley James Welc, 47, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months probation after pleading guilty and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Arraignments
Dawson Logan Martinez, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of minor in possession of alcohol third or subsequent offense following a Feb. 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Amber Ann Howell, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper following a Feb. 17 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Joseph Ray Handshoe, 31, was arraigned on five misdemeanor counts of truancy from a Sept. 6, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Abby Lynn Handshoe, 31, was arraigned on five misdemeanor counts of truancy from a Sept. 6, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Brittney Ann Marie Tomczyk, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Dec. 5, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Daniel Leigh McWilliams, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Jan. 3 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Amy Nicole McWilliams, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Jan. 3 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Latresha Rae Palethorpe, 54, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of retail fraud third degree following a Jan. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Amy Jo Thrailkill, 50, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree following an Oct. 28, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 5.
David Marcellus, 57, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Brian Adam Lange, 38, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 5. In a separate file, Lange was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following a March 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Deandre Cavelle Winston, 37, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 5.
Gregory Allan Tyndall, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a March 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Shawn Roy-Gert Sluyter, 48, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended following a March 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Dismissals
Jeffrey Scott Adamczak, 48, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Michael Ryan Albaugh, 34, had two counts of failure to register as a sex offender dismissed.
Robert Darrell Hill, 43, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed.
Kaike Adam Kaniaupio, 24, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Braitin T Ramirez, 27, had a count of truancy dismissed.