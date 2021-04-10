Sentencings
Marjorie Ann Anderson, 69, 619 E. Melendy St., Ludington was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver was dismissed with prejudice.
Brenda Marie Smith, 45, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 305, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next 18 months at the court’s discretion and pay $535 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to domestic violence.
James Robert Wicks, 54, 143 N. Jebavy Drive Apt. 5, was sentenced to 28 days of jail with credit for 28 days after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license, failure to maintain security (no insurance) and unlawful use of a license plate. In a separate case, Wicks, 54, 2248 N. Comfort Drive, Hart, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second offense dismissed with prejudice. In another separate case, Wicks, 5952 Taylor Road, Branch, had a count of driving with license suspended/revoked/denied second offense dismissed with prejudice. In another separate case, Wicks, had a count of driving with license suspended/revoked/denied second offense dismissed with prejudice.
Raymond Jeffrey Lewis, 33, 11671 Heron Drive, Lakeview, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and must pay $635 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny by conversion less than $200, second.
Arraignments
Anthony Lee Sawyer, 33, 720 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 3 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Cierra Marie Miller, 23, 826 Damon St., Flint, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Tracy John Straub, 34, 179 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony county of possession of analogues following an April 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Dustin Michael Jewett, 29, 601 N. Rowe St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 14. In a separate case, Jewett was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied following a Jan. 26 arrest. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Scott David Alexander, 59, 2233 N. Sherman Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault-domestic assault after an April 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 19.
James Warren Howe, 46, 465 N. Tuttle Road, Custer, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Justin Lawrence Wenzel, 31, 195 S. Second St., Rogers City, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle following an April 6 arrest from the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 21.
Beth Lynn Buell, 33, 1281 Pontaluna Road Lot 92, Norton, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following an April 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 21.
Jessica Lee Yarrington, 30, 401 W. Third St. Apt. 425, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 19.
Charlene Kay Lopez, 41, 103 Burr St., Battle Creek, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of having an unlicensed dog following a June 6, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 19. In a separate case, Lopez was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license following an April 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 19. In a second separate case, Lopez was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant following a Feb. 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100, cash/surety bond was set.
Dismissals
Joshua Daniel Hellman, 36, 2590 Michigan St., Free Soil, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.