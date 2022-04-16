Sentencing
Joseph Nickolas Amaya, 10244 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate case, Amaya had a charge of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate, dismissed.
Courtney Deanne Grey, 604 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced a suspended jail sentence of 93 days, credit for two days served in jail, 12 months of probation, attend alcohol highway safety education program, attend Victims Impact Panel, to pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired.
Jenna Marie Shinsky, 3895 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was sentenced a suspended jail sentence of 93 days, credit for two days served in jail, attend Victims Impact Panel and $725 in fines and costs to after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Sean Patrick Wilcox, no street address, Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days and pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of a building less than $200.
Luis Miguel Flores-Rodriguez, 5111 N. William St., Fountain, was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 180 days, four days of jail with credit served for four days, 12 months probation, have a mental health evaluation and verify compliance with its recommendations, $815 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious use of telecommunications service.
Arraignments
Phillip Andrew Lloyd, 7389 Hansen Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a March 8 incident handled by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Charles Curtis Knowles, 287 Forest Park Road, Twin Lake, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction after a April 7 incident handled by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.Hunter Joseph Chance, 4672 Elm St., New Era, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following an April 10 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 20.
Stephen James Mishler, 6893 Maple St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 10 incident handled by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 20.
Kyle James Kline, 702 Washington St., Evart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following an April 9 incident handled by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Anthony Lee Sawyer, 720 E. Filer St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon following, a felony count of possession of ammunition by a felon and habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction an April 7 incident handled by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for April 27.
Isabella Dee Kolhoff, 702 N. Rowe, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 12 incident handled by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Thomas Harold Watt Jr., 12113 Third St., Bear Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a March 27 incident handled by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Dismissal
Tarra Anne Perez, 301 Crowley St., Scottville, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Justin Alexander Rasmussen, 691 N. Reek Road, Custer, had a count of failure to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance and must pay $130. In a separate case, a count of improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate was dismissed after pleading responsible to a civil infraction.
Anthony Jordan Genta, 555 N. Jackpine Road, Fountain, had two counts of domestic violence and a count of malicious destruction of property up to $200 dismissed.
Crandal Lee Smith, 5405 W. Rasmussen Road, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed. In a separate case, Smith had a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed. In a second separate case, Smith had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Clinton Duane Franklin, 109 E. Foster St., Ludington, had a count of stalking dismissed.
Tammy Louise Tanis, 402 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. C, Ludington, had a count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission dismissed. In a separate case, Tanis, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, had a count of trespassing dismissed.
Eric Edward Williams, 710 E. Loomis, Ludington had a count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Fred Douglas Burch, 109 S. Columbia Ave., Scottville, had a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed because the defendant is deceased.