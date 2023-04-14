Sentencing
Taylor Elaine Vandyke, 29, was sentenced to a suspended term of 365 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment. A count of operating under the influence with child endangerment and two counts of fourth degree child abuse were dismissed.
Lillian Denise Canty, 59, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for time served and pay $188.65 in fines and costs including $63.65 in restitution after pleading guilty to writing a check for $100 or less with insufficient funds.
William James Collier, 39, was sentenced to time served jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $530 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Tania Hernandez, 53, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Cassandra Lynn Koob, 32, was given a delayed sentence to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy.
Trinidad Ray Rios, 51, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $480 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Heather Marie Vinton, 47, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Darrell Leigh Wright, 61, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend alcohol highway safety education program and pay $940 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. He a count of operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance dismissed.
Jesse James Bays, 41, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of operating with a forged or altered license was dismissed.
Rachel Leigh Gutierrez, 28, was sentenced to time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Kyla Raquel Navarro, 22, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend a session of the Victims Impact Panel and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Sean Christopher Englebrecht, 52, was given a delayed sentence to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy.
Nicole Marie Johnson, 40, was given a delayed sentence to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to truancy.
Angela Mae Seymore, 36, was given a delayed sentence to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of truancy. Two other counts of truancy were dismissed.
Assignments
Mara Lynn Castro-Delgado, 28, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Nov. 8, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000, 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 26. In a separate file, Castro-Delgado was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 26.
Natalie Monique Rodriguez, 18, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of retail fraud third degree following a Feb. 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Rodney Elwyn Smith, 73, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery following a Feb. 22 incident investigated by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Lindsey Paige Klastow, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of retail fraud third degree following a March 31 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24. In a separate file, Klastow was arraigned on six misdemeanor counts of retail fraud third degree following a March 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Thomas James Mayer, 35, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence following an April 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Terrell Leon Williams, 45, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespassing following an April 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Michael Thomas Chick, 42, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a March 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 26.
Kim Bell, 61, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a March 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Eddie Keith Rogers, 66, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an April 2 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8. In a separate file, Rogers was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a March 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Dawson Logan Martinez, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Anthony Le Knight, 29, was arraigned on misdemeanor count of reckless driving following a March 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Dismissals
Amber Ann Howell, 40, had a count of defrauding an innkeeper dismissed.
KC Lynn Maccune, 33, had a count of truancy dismissed.
Gregory Allan Tyndall, 31, had a count of drove while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Meagan Verona Krupinski, 39, had a count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee less than $200 dismissed.
Rachel Marie Johnson, 42, had a count of truancy dismissed.
Amy Nicole Mcwilliams, 29, had a count of truancy dismissed.