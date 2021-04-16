Arraignments
Lori Ann Holden, 42, 7065 N. Dennis Road No. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy after an April 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 20.
Dawson William-Harley Bigelow, 20, 4901 Station Blvd Apt. 1, Montague, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 16 following a Sept. 1, 2019, arrest after a Sept. 1, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Vadim Negara, 30, 2316 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma, Washington, was arraigned on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 13 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Trevor Kenneth Thrailkill, 22, 5373 Hesslund Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct first degree relationship following a Jan. 1, 2014, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 19.
Erica Lenee Mitchell, 39, 8381 Spruce Ave., Newaygo, was arraigned on a felony count of uttering and publishing following a Sept. 17, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Jessy Lee Avra, 45, 1933 W. Hansen Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Brody Christopher Woods, 20, 676 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following an April 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Dismissal
Erik Matthew Doffing, 29, 7005 10th Street, Ludington, had a charge of assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer dismissed without prejudice.