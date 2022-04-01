Arraignments
Jared Wilson Strejcek, 24, 3906 E. Fountain Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license first offense following a March 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 6.
Krista Michelle Rodriguez, 45, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 27 arrest by Doug Berringer. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 6. In a separate case, Rodriguez was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 27 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 6.
Dylan Duayne Drake, 25, 2435 N. 18th St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a March 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4. In a separate case, Drake was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a March 25 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4.
Erik Matthew Doffing, 30, 212 N. Franklin St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a March 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 4.
Matthew Jason Case, 48, 109 S. Columbia, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense following a March 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 13.
Deshawn Erik Latimer, 34, 909 S. Washington St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense following a March 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 13.
Lorraine Mary Hill, 44, 413 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of retail fraud second degree after a Feb. 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for