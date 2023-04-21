Sentencings
Gavin Allen Baerwolf, 22, was sentenced to pay $135 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Donnie Ray Totten III, 28, was sentenced to pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to maintain security (no insurance).
Darrin Maurice Morgan, 53, was sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for time served, a suspended amount of fines and costs of $285 after pleading guilty to public intoxication.
Arraignments
Alecc Ramon Munoz, 18, was arraigned a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Sept. 5, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Dwight Robert Hall, 37, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following an April 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Jacob Kyle Vega, 43, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following an April 13 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 26. In a separate file, Vega was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 12, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. An $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 26.
Reenya Bilal-Clinton Burrell, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000 following an April 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Dustin Ried Southern, 36, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 26.
Halden Eric Seigneurie, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 17 incident investigated by Benjamin Weber. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Daniel David Vandyke, 47, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a March 16 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.