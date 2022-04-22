Sentencings
Carl Lee Herring, 179 Bella St., Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days of jail with credit for 30 days served and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to assault and battery.
Phillip Andrew Lloyd, 7389 Hansen Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days, attend the alcohol highway safety education course, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Derrick Preston Patton, 2526 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for one day, attend anger-management counseling and pay $525 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to assault and battery.
Zachery Thomas Van-Tol, 2018 Moulton Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for one day, attend alcohol highway safety education program, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $675 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Daniel Aaron Vankampen, 280 N. Northwood Drive, Branch, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for 22 days, complete Impact Weekend and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Phillip Andrew Lloyd, 7389 Hansen Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days, attend alcohol highway safety education program, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Taylor Steven Alsteens, 6051 Staple Road, Twin Lake, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
Michele Eileen Howell, 2893 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense, fail to maintain security (no insurance) and registration expired/no plate on vehicle/no registration/no registration on person following an April 9 citation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled May 9.
Charles Lee Hutchinson, 302 S. Washington Ave. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 5 citation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 2.
Terenia Marie Shimel, 4775 Angling Road, Ludington, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle following a March 19 citation by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was waived. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 11.
Rosa Amelia Rodriguez, 500 State St., Shelby, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop or identify after a property damage accident following a March 8 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 2. In a separate file, Rodriguez was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and reckless driving following a March 8 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Jacob Riley Odekirk, 548 S. Getty St., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 7 citation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 101 W. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following an April 9 citation by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Alexander Michael Kazmarski, 813 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an April 9 citation but he Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 9.
Jeremy John Thompson, 306 E. Loomis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fishing without a license following an April 10 citation from the Department of Natural Resources — Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 25.
Malcolm Andrew King, 229 1/2 Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following an April 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Thomas Tommy-Teague Noa, 901 N. Saint Paul, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a Feb. 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Tyler Mitchell Howard, 104 Adams St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following a March 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 2.
Christopher Paul Bogus, 703 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an April 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Boris Fidelis Radloff, 914 N. Washington Apt. 11, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for April 27.
Ariel Lee Martinez, 903 S. Madison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Judith Ann Nedeau, 2278 Harding Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an April 17 incident investigated the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Donald Glenn Fitch, 3046 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on felony counts of possession of a miscellaneous dangerous weapon and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 27.
Luke Steven Lund, 1573 N. Gordon Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Dismissal
Michael Gregory Brault, 621 E. Dowland St., Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Amber Ann Oshea, 12441 Springdale, Thompsonville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of unlawful use of a license plate dismissed.
Tabitha Nichole Vigansky, 6506 Linden St., Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second offense dismissed.
Jason Michael Perrone, 580 W. Marrison Road, Pentwater, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.