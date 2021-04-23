Sentencings
Vicky Lynn Dawson, 70, 503 First St., Ludington, was sentenced to a $200 fine after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. She had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Kayla Jean Johnson, 28, 494 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was sentenced to a $210 fine after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. She had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Juan Louis Andaverde, 44, 14958 172nd Road, Grand Haven, was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,070 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or greater was dismissed with prejudice.
Timothy Bryan Shick, 52, 2841 Wilson St., Conklin, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $735 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. A count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree and a count of criminal sexual conduct third degree were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Christopher David Chesebro, 176 Lincoln, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an April 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Eddie Keith Rogers, 65, 722 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Kimberly Ellis Koslow, 50, 6372 E. Ridge Ave., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstruck an officer, operating while intoxicated second offense and driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle. A $2,500, 10 perent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Joseph Wayne James, 37, 2888 Valley St., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of using computers to communicate with another to commit a crime and a misdemeanor count of distributing obscene matter to children following an April 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 5.
Patrick Fay George, 32, 7932 E. Anthony Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense, a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to register/unregister/no trailer plate, a misdemeanor count of driving while license is not valid/improper license and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 23 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 5.
Anthony Craig Kellams, 59, 2931 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an April 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Dismissals
Joel Anthony Patterson, 34, 124 W. Broadway Ave., Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
James William Hawke, 37, 3686 W. Marrison Road, Pentwater, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregister dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Keith Bass, 43, 258 Third St., Manistee, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Sean Russell Daugherty, 37, 210 E. Filer Apt. 3, Ludington, had a count of trespass dismissed without prejudice.