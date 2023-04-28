Sentencing
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 25, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served and pay $350 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Jason Robert Old, 40, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Latresha Rae Palethorpe, 54, was sentenced to pay $536.75 in fines and costs including $236.75 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. Two counts of retail fraud third degree were dismissed.
Jonathan Sherrod Solomon Jr., 31, was sentenced to pay $150 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license. In a separate case, Solomon was sentenced to pay $375 after pleading guilty to operating without a license or multiple licenses. In a second separate case, Solomon had a count of operating with no license or multiple licenses dismissed.
Dustin Allen Collene, 42, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Shawn Roy-Gert Sluyter, 48, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of vehicle code.
Erik Michael Taylor, 40, was given a delayed sentence of paying $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Abby Lynn Handshoe, 31, was given a delayed sentence of paying $205 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to three counts of truancy. Two other counts of truancy were dismissed.
Joseph Ray Handshoe, 31, was given a delayed sentence of paying $205 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of truancy. Three other counts of truancy were dismissed.
Brittney Ann Marie Tomczyk, 35, was given a delayed sentence of paying $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of truancy.
Arraignments
Ledford Lynn Brock, 30, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Nov. 26, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Jason Micheal Perrone, 40, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a Feb. 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Carly France Rowe-Sidock, 29, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 12, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
David Alan Stinson, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a forged or altered license and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license on person following an April 7 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Brandi Sue Keena, 52, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a March 28 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8. In a separate file, Keena was arraigned on four misdemeanor counts of retail fraud second degree following a March 16 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Adam Charles Schade, 28, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Crystal Ann Underwood, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Chad Randall Hetherington, 49, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following an April 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $750 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Bradley Curtis Drake, 26, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct (under-13 when defendant is 17 or older) following a Jan. 1, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A bond was not set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Dustin Ried Southern, 36, was arraigned on a felony count of failing to pay child support/leaving the state and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 1, 2021, incident investigated by Deana Smith and Donald Christy. A $2,327 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Maritza Lopez, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Feb. 16 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Anton Lovely Hill, 44, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a March 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Randy George Kline, 51, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Vincent Vera Kraus, 61, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Dismissals
Tessey Lee Hathaway, 41, had a count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Matt Edward Ahlgren, 34, had a count of truancy dismissed.
Donald Catania, 67, had a count of failing to stop after a collision dismissed.
Terrell Leon Williams, 46, had a count of trespassing dismissed.
Kim Bell, 61, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Rose Ellen Ray, 49, had a count of child abuse fourth degree dismissed.
Sally Ann Mishler, 44, had two counts of truancy dismissed.