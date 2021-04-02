Sentencings
Noah Ross Blanton, 25, 1260 Kirkwood St., Waterford, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to prohibited uses chemical agents.
Arraignments
Armando Gregorio Gutierrez, 31, 2880 W. Polk Road, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain security (no insurance), a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle and a misdemeanor count of operating with a license — forgery/alteration following a March 27 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 7.
Ronald Bruce Stever III, 28, 3677 W. Victory Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a March 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Tammy Renee Vigansky, 61, 6589 E. Borowski Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle following a March 31 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Karen Marie Raymond, 45, 1703 N. Schoenherr Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating under the influence of liquor following a March 27 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $300 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Jason Matthew Fox, 45, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Jon Eric Lusk, 40, 407 S. Harrison St. Apt. 3, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 19.
Dismissal
William Kenneth Wheaton, 911 N. Emily Apt. 3, Ludington, had a count of driving with a suspended license second offense dismissed without prejudice.
Jessica Jean Hernandez, 44, 120 W. State St., Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.